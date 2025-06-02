Oakland 7-Eleven hit by thieves twice in the same day

The Brief OPD responded to two separate possible armed robberies at 7Eleven on Grand Ave. on Sunday The 7Eleven was hit twice in 24 hours in April



The Oakland Police Department is investigating two possible armed robberies on the same day at the same 7-Eleven, and it’s not the first time the store has been hit back-to-back.

"It’s a common occurrence around here and it’s getting kind of bad," said Tor Lono, who lives near the 7-Eleven that was robbed on Grand Avenue. "Over the years I’ve never seen anything this repetitive, this quickly."

What we know:

OPD said the first incident happened at around 8:45 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Multiple suspects, possibly armed with a gun, walked in and demanded cash from the register, according to OPD, taking off in a car waiting outside.

In the second hit, just after 4 p.m. that same day, police reported two people, possibly armed with a knife, came in, took cash, and ran off.

The owner of the store did not respond to requests for comment, but the store clerk said $1,000 was stolen, along with "all the ice cream."

OPD released its crime numbers for the week of May 26 through June 1, which showed armed robberies are down compared to last year, but business owners on Grand Avenue told KTVU they are desensitized by the crime.

The backstory:

The windows were still boarded up on Monday from the last smash and grab in April, when it was broken into twice in 24 hours. The store clerk told KTVU then that he was attacked by the thieves, leading him to quit.

"That’s really heartbreaking," said neighbor Kristina Backstrom. "The guys who run this 7-Eleven are really sweet. I feel awful for them."

Business owners, scared to talk on camera, said they’re tired of it.

"I don’t think people should be afraid of the crime but I want to help support our local businesses," said Backstrom.

Oakland police arrested the suspects in April’s burglaries, but they’re still looking for the thieves from the break-ins on Sunday.

Investigators said they don’t believe the incidents are related.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPD Burglary Section at (510) 238-3951. Additionally, if you have any videos or photos that could assist with the investigation, please send them to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.