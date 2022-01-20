Oakland A's one step closer toward Howard Terminal ballpark

The Oakland A's are one step closer towards a new ballpark at Howard Terminal.



The Oakland Planning Commission on Wednesday voted unanimously to send the final environmental review to the Oakland City Council, which could happen next month.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf called the commission vote a "huge win" for the Bay Area.

Meanwhile, opponents of the ballpark gathered at Oakland City Hall.

They don't want public funds to support the $12-billion development project – and under the current plan, only tax revenues produced by the ballpark project would be spent on infrastructure around the area.

The A's project would be privately financed similar to how San Francisco structured its deal with the Giants.