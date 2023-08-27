Oakland celebrates its 34th annual Chinatown street festival

More than 80 vendors and hundreds of residents gathered Saturday to celebrate Oakland's 34th annual Chinatown street festival.

There was everything from traditional Chinese lion dancing to drag shows and local musicians. The festivities continued on Sunday with local vendors selling traditional Chinese herbs, flowers and food.

The Oakland Chamber of Commerce has hosted event every year and organizers say the goal isn't just to showcase Asian culture in Chinatown, but to celebrate the community's diversity.

"We want to bring everybody together and then share our cultural and also bring everybody's culture together, so we can learn each other better," said Jessica Chen, executive director of the Oakland Chamber of Commerce.

The Oakland Chinatown street festival will be open to the public again today, starting at 10:00 this morning.

Organizers also encourage people to shop and patronize some of the restaurants restaurant and businesses in the neighborhood.