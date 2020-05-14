Oakland chef feeds unemployed restaurant workers

According to the National Restaurant Association, 8 million people in the industry have been laid off or furloughed, with roughly two out of three employees out of a job.

Chef Nelson German of alaMar Kitchen & Bar in downtown Oakland is giving away free meals to some of those unemployed workers. He said restaurant workers didn't make much money even before the pandemic.

He hoped the free meals will give them some relief during this difficult time. Cooking for others is German's passion.

On Thursday, he prepared takeout orders at his restaurant while he was also giving away free meals to people who lost their jobs at restaurants due to the shelter in place order.

"We love what we do. We love serving people. We love making people smile," said German.

With the help of volunteers, German said he's been doing this since the beginning of April.

"We all go through struggles, right? When you struggle with other people, it builds you stronger into a family," said German.

Unemployed restaurant workers can walk up and get the meals or do curbside pickup.

Zia Schwartz, a restaurant worker said she and her husband have relied on the free meals for more than a month, "Things like this are keeping us afloat."

Herman said money for the giveaway comes from a partnership with a nonprofit and corporate donors.

Basic household items are also provided.

Hana Yoshimoto, a volunteer who's helping with the giveaway, said she first came to the restaurant needing a meal after losing her job with a beverage business, "An entire meal packed with some pantry staples, it was the biggest weight off my shoulders."

The free meals are given out Wednesdays through Sundays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. People are asked to provide a paystub as proof of employment with the restaurant industry.

German also wants to reach out to undocumented restaurant workers, "We're part of the same family. We want to help you. Come by."

Restaurant workers said this help is a testament to the strength of their tight-knit community.

"Millions and millions of thank you. I don't understand how you're doing this, but it's amazing," said Schwartz.

"I love this industry so much. I've been in this so long. I wanted to give back as much as I can," said German.

The chef said he plans to do this at least until the end of May, but he hopes to be able to extend it until the shelter-in-place order is lifted.