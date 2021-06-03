Oakland Crime Stoppers to announce $10,000 reward for info in death of 19-year-old Tatiana Dugger

Oakland's Crime-Stoppers will announce a $10,000 reward Thursday for information about the death of 19-year-old Tatiana Dugger.

Dugger, 19, was discovered by a hiker in Siskiyou County on Sunday, March 28 in a remote area on federal land about 8 miles outside Weed, the sheriff's office said.

Dugger is from Oroville, and her sister says Tatiana left their hometown last January and planned to drive to Oakland with a man her family didn't know.

"We never knew him, we never knew him as a boyfriend, or nothing like that," Savannah Moreno said. "But you know, we aren't sure. She's 18. She could have just not told us that."

Her body was discovered three months later. Dugger's family reported her missing from the Oakland area on Jan. 9, the Siskiyou County sheriff's office said.

Tatiana and the man were staying at the Westwind Lodge on West MacArthur Boulevard near Broadway in Oakland.

Oakland police said they did a welfare check at the motel and there were no signs of a kidnapping, foul play or evidence that she was held against her will.

Tatiana's mother last spoke to her for about an hour on Jan. 7, and "everything seemed fine," Moreno said.

Tatiana's Honda Accord was found in the Sacramento area, her sister said. But her phone and other items are still missing.

There are no suspects in her death, and her family hopes the reward money will help them find out what happened to her.