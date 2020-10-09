Oakland development group wants to be 1st Black-owned team in NFL history

article

A predominantly African-American business development group wants to bring an NFL franchise back to Oakland, in the hopes of creating the first Black-owned team in league history.

In a letter sent to the NFL, the African American Sports & Entertainment Committee is proposing a privately financed expansion, according to Yahoo Sports.

They are planning to hold a virtual news conference on Friday.

The push for the new expansion team started in June, and just this week, the group made an offer to buy Oakland's $92 million interest in the Coliseum site.