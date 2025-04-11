Alleged Oakland hit-and-run driver gets out to inspect own vehicle, then leaves, victim says

An East Oakland woman injured in a hit-and-run crash hopes that video captured by witnesses will help identify the suspect.

Sara, who wished to withhold her last name for fear of retaliation, said she shared her story and the video to prevent the driver from harming someone else.

The hit-and-run crash happened on Friday and the victim said she is now afraid to drive.

Neighbors said drivers running red lights in broad daylight is a common sight on busy Macarthur Boulevard at 106th Avenue, where the crash occurred.

"People don't abide by the rules," said Tamika Stallings, who lives in the area. "It's sad, just being a person living in Oakland. You have to be cautious of your every movement."

Sara is struggling to recover from injuries to her leg and back.

"It destroys me. It destroys my hope. If he's still out there, it could be someone else. I got lucky enough to survive this incident," she said.

She recalled that she was driving to run errands when a speeding driver cut in front of several cars by using the left turn lane then ran a red light and crashed into her car.

The crash totaled her car.

She shared with KTVU the video taken by a witness of the suspected hit-and-run driver.

Suspected driver exited vehicle to inspect his car

The victim showed the man walking around the front of a black Lexus that he was driving. He appeared to check if there was damage his car before getting back in it and driving off.

Residents in the area said hit-and-run crashes and reckless driving are common in this area.

"It happens out here.There's no code of integrity out here. Everyone is all for themself," one neighbor said.

Sara hopes the video will help police identify and arrest the suspect. She's grateful that five bystanders came to her aide.

"There was a lady specifically praying for me, holding my hand. There was a man working for PG&E who came over and helped me take deep breaths since I'm asthmatic," she said.

Sara also thanked the people who helped her.

She wanted the suspect to apologize not to her, but the people who witnessed what happened.

"Everyone who was there, I can remember and see, visually see, the stress and the shock," said Sara.

Police have not made an arrest.

The victim said doctors told her that it will take about three months to recover from her physical injuries, but she's still struggling mentally about the ordeal.

