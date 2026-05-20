Oakland homelessness numbers drop by 20%: report

The Brief Oakland homelessness numbers have dropped by over 20% over the past two years. It’s the first such decline in more than a decade. The homeless population dropped in San Leandro by 8.3%.



Oakland homelessness numbers have dropped by over 20% in the past two years, according to an Alameda County Health report released on Tuesday. It’s the first such decline in more than a decade.

Oakland homeless decline

By the numbers:

The report described overall homelessness in the county decreasing by 13% and unsheltered homelessness dropping 18% compared to 2024. There also was an increase in people in Alameda County being sheltered from 21% in 2019 to 37% in 2026.

"While we still have too much homeless, I'm glad to see more than 1/3 were sheltered," Alameda County Board of Supervisors Lena Tam said. "That's the highest proportion since 2015, over 10 years ago."

The biennial "point-in-time" count was conducted in late January involving over 1,300 volunteers and a 24-hour count to obtain a comprehensive count of homelessness.

The count includes people who sleep outside, cars, tents and people who live in shelters and transitional housing.

Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee touted the city’s role in trying to reduce homelessness.

"In just one year: [...] 1,600+ affordable housing units under construction," Lee said on X. "There’s more to do—and I’m ready to keep going."

San Leandro opens housing center

Big picture view:

While this success is being seen in Oakland, other cities in the Bay Area, including San Leandro, are also seeing a decline in unsheltered homelessness.

The homeless population dropped in San Leandro by 8.3%, the city reported on Wednesday.

San Leandro officials pointed out the Lewelling Interim Housing and drop-in center that opened in March 2025 as key reasons for the homelessness decline.

The Source: Alameda County Health, San Leandro, Supervisor Lena Tam, Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee



