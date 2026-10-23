Oakland homicides and shootings reach historic lows

The Brief Oakland Police Chief James Beere announced that homicides and shootings in the city have dropped to their lowest levels since the 1960s. Rapes, robberies, and burglaries are down by double digits, credited partly to license plate readers and the return of the Ceasefire strategy.



The number of homicides and shootings in Oakland is at historic lows, Oakland Police Chief James Beere said on Thursday.

Oakland violent crime down

What they're saying:

Speaking at the Oakland Chamber of Commerce, Beere stated that the city is seeing double-digit declines in rapes, robberies, and burglaries.

He credited new technology, including license plate readers, and proven crime reduction methods for driving down crime rates.

Beere specifically highlighted the return of the Ceasefire strategy, which he said has helped bring homicides down to levels not seen in decades.

"This is the lowest amount of homicides and shootings that we've seen since the '60s," Beere said. "Since the '60s."

Additionally, Beere noted that the Oakland Police Department has focused on building regional cooperation to address crime syndicates operating across city and county lines.

The department has also collaborated more closely with the District Attorney's Office to bring criminals to justice.