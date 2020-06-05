Oakland improving safety around essential places

Oakland is adding four more intersections to its, "Essential Places" installations on Friday.

The concept was launched last month, as an extension of its "Slow Streets" program.

The goal is to provide permanent and temporary traffic safety improvements for safer access to essential services including grocery stores, food distribution sites, and COVID-19 test sites.

The four new intersections include San Pablo Avenue and Myrtle Street, 73rd and Garfield avenues, Bancroft Avenue and Church streets, and Bancroft and 73rd avenues.