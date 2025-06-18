Oakland leaders promise safe Juneteenth celebration, avoiding last year's violence

The Brief Oakland leaders said they are better prepared for Thursday's Juneteenth celebration in wake of last year's violence. Police are deploying "mobile field forces" to quickly respond to issues should any arise. For Mayor Barbara Lee, she said the federal holiday holds personal significance.



Oakland city officials say they're prepared for the Juneteenth celebration Thursday after sideshows and a wild shootout marred last year's festivities.

"We're certainly not looking for a repeat of activity. We're far more prepared this year than last year," said City Administrator Justin Johnson.

Last year's celebration ended violently

The backstory:

He said city officials have learned lessons in the wake of the violence last year, including a chaotic gun battle between two groups that injured 14 people.

City leaders say this year will be different

Why you should care:

"We've really leaned in across a number of departments to make sure we have a safe event, so that folks can come out, really celebrate what Juneteenth actually means," Johnson said. "Last year was not a reflection of what Oakland is and who we are as an organization."

Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee agreed.

"It's important that people come out and have fun and honor those who came before us, honor those who are still fighting," she said.

Lee said Juneteenth, celebrating the end of slavery in the U.S., has personal significance. She helped author the bill that former President Joe Biden signed, establishing the federal holiday. Her great-grandmother was born as an enslaved child in Texas.

The mayor says there is no place for violence on Juneteenth.

"Our motto is 'love life' in Oakland, so please, let us do that, and do that with us, but don't do what would be such a denigration of what the meaning of Juneteenth is," Lee said.

Oakland police beefing up staffing

What they're saying:

Oakland police say they are ready for the large crowds. Besides regular patrol officers, the department will deploy what's known as mobile field forces to respond quickly to any problems.

"In preparation for that this year, we have a large number of officers that will be out to facilitate peace and make sure that Juneteenth at the lake stays family-friendly," said Oakland police Captain. Gordon Dorham.

Dorham said officers will be out on foot, dirt bikes and cars.

California Highway Patrol officers will help with road closures around the lake. Officers will be on the lookout for all kinds of violations.

"We will be enforcing citations for people who are not adhering to the parking enforcement laws as well as illegal vending for alcohol, cannabis sales," Dorham said.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan