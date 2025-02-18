Oakland nonprofits say city cuts could shut down programs

The Brief Oakland nonprofits said the city sent letters informing them that their grants were being terminated. The letters come as the city grapples with ways to balance its budget. Community leaders are worried it could have a devastating effect on the residents they serve.



A senior center, violence prevention groups, and community trauma counseling programs all received letters from the city stating their grants were being terminated as Oakland struggles to balance its budget.

A group of nonprofits held a protest Tuesday in Oakland's Fruitvale Village. They said they do not have extensive budgets and depend on city funds to pay for staff and programming.

The Unity Council's Senior Wellness Program manager, Nalleli Albarron-Cruz, said their center serves about 300 seniors, but their $175,000 grant from Oakland is being terminated at the end of this month.

"We operate based on the funding that the City of Oakland provides us, and it could mean that we close our doors," Albarron-Cruz said.

Bruce Golsom of Building Opportunities for Self-Sufficiency (BOSS) added, "We can't do nothing without money to help these people (who are) hurting."

Other nonprofits, such as Trybe, work on the front lines addressing violence intervention with ambassadors and youth programs. Trybe's Andrew Park said the nonprofit is losing $210,000.

"We don't have a badge. We don't have a gun. But we have our mouth, verbal judo, and we have relationships that we've built over years," Park said.

The SOS Meals on Wheels program serves 1,400 homebound Oakland seniors. One of the delivery drivers, Cristian Ramirez, said he enjoys the work, which involves visiting elderly residents and dropping off meals along with a wellness check.

"It's $150,000 a year that we haven't been paid on for the last 19 months. And then we got notice, along with all of our other community-based organizations, that our contracts are cut," said the organization's spokesperson, Kim Olson.

"This is an example of the incompetency that we have within government here in Oakland," said Councilmember Noel Gallo. He said he is going to demand city staff explain why funds weren't paid and call for the council to make a priority list for funding local groups.

"These are people who live here. When you look at other employees that we're trying to support, they don't even live in Oakland," said Gallo. "I will give up my salary, my salary that I get as an elected official, I'm going to give that up to make sure the senior center stays open."