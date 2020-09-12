Expand / Collapse search

Oakland opens first air respite centers

By KTVU staff
Published 
Health
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland opens first air respite centers

There are two air respite centers in Oakland, the city's first, that have high-quality air filtration systems to help people hurt by the persistently bad air quality.

 The city of Oakland is taking unprecedented action in response to the record-breaking bad air that has enveloped the Bay Area for nearly a month.

The city has set up its first smoke "respite centers" where people can temporarily escape the unhealthy air.

The branch of the Oakland Public Library in the Dimond district and a senior center in North Oakland were chosen because of their state-of-the-art air filtration systems.

The goal is to help people who are unhoused as well as seniors, because they are among the most vulnerable during the current conditions, a city spokesperson said.