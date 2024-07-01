Oakland parking meter rates rise $1 an hour

Starting Monday, it will cost more to park in Oakland.

Meter rates are now $1 more an hour.

Rates vary across the city, but the minimum parking rate is now $3 an hour.

It's even more expensive in some areas.

The mayor's office said that as part of the budget plan, the city is raising parking prices to avoid layoffs or service cuts.

The increase is expected to bring in another $6 million annually.

Oakland city officials add that parking rates have not been increased in more than ten years.