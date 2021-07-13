Oakland police ask help in locating missing 14-year-old

article

Oakland Police Department on Tuesday asked the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old.

Police say Briana Villegas, of Oakland, was last seen Friday July 9 at around 6:30 p.m. Police were not specific about the location where she was last seen.

She is in good physical and mental condition. Police say she may be in Sunnyvale, possibly staying with family members.

She is considered at-risk because of her age. Villegas is 5'2", 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black t-shirt with ‘OMI’ black shorts.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you can contact police at (510) 238-3641.