Oakland police car stolen, quickly recovered

Oakland police are investigating the theft of a marked patrol vehicle on Friday.

According to the police department, the theft occurred around 4:15 p.m. in the 3200 block of West Street. The car was found about 30 minutes later in the 500 block of 41st Street, police said.

Officials said that there were no firearms inside the vehicle.

As of now, the police have not disclosed whether a suspect has been arrested but said that officers are actively investigating.