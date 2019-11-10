Oakland police continues increased sideshow enforcement

article

The Oakland Police Department this weekend is continuing its extra staffing on duty specifically to combat and prevent "sideshows," the impromptu gatherings at which cars spin in the street and where spectators sometimes get injured, or where vandalism sometimes occurs.

Oakland patrol officers are augmented by air support and officers from other regional law enforcement agencies, said Oakland police Officer Johnna Watson. Issuing citations, making arrests and towing vehicles are all part of this effort, she said.

As of 9 p.m. Saturday, there had been no sideshow activity in Oakland to break up, Watson said.

Oakland police will continue to work with the Oakland City Council, various city departments and other resources and neighboring cities and their law enforcement agencies to find long term solutions to illegal sideshows, Watson said.