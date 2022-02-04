Body found in Oakland street investigated as suspicious death

Oakland police on Friday said they are investigating a suspicious death after they were alerted to a body in the middle of a street.

A man was found with "unknown but visible injuries" on the 1400 block of 79th Avenue after 9 a.m., according to police spokeswoman Candace Kaes.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information can contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.

