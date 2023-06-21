Oakland police investigating homicide shooting on 26th St. near Telegraph Ave.

article

Police in Oakland are investigating a homicide shooting on Wednesday evening.

Investigators said the shooting on the 400 block of 26th Street at Telegraph Avenue happened just before 6:30 p.m.

Arriving officers found a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim received medical treatment and was transported to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police have not said if they have identified any suspects.

No further details were immediately available.

Oakland police are investigating a homicide shooting at 26th Street and Telegraph Avenue on June 21, 2023.

Oakland police are investigating a homicide shooting at 26th Street and Telegraph Avenue on June 21, 2023.

Oakland police are investigating a homicide shooting at 26th Street and Telegraph Avenue on June 21, 2023.