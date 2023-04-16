Oakland police seek intruder accused of sexual assault sought

The Oakland Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a home intruder who sexually assaulted a sleeping resident.

Police said the crimes occurred around 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Monte Cresta Ave., near the Piedmont Avenue commercial area. Authorities said he gained access through an unlocked window and sexually assaulted the victim in their sleep before leaving.

Police described the suspect as a Black male in his 20s, standing around 5 feet 11 inches. He is around 150 pounds with a muscular build. Authorities said he has short black hair, brown skin, a black goatee and a tattoo across his upper back that says "Fear No Evil."

He was last seen wearing glasses and a white sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Special Victims Unit at (510) 507-6560.