Oakland police searching for missing 23-year-old woman

article

Police in Oakland are looking for a missing at-risk 23-year-old woman last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Ariella Rosenberg was last seen at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 7200 block of MacArthur Boulevard, police said. She was wearing a turquoise headband, yellow shirt, black pants and carrying a black box-shaped purse.

Rosenberg is Latina and has a light complexion. She is 5'8" tall, weighs 125 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she is also in good physical condition.

Anyone with information or knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's missing persons unit at (510) 238-3641.

