Oakland police seek assistance in armed robbery investigation

Oakland Police Department have released a home security photo of a suspect in a Jan. 20 armed robbery in the 700 block of Canyon Oaks Drive and are appealing to the community for help in identifying the two men they believe are responsible.

Officers responded to the robbery report at 12:30 a.m. in the neighborhood off Keller Avenue in the hills, where a woman was robbed of her purse and cellphone at gunpoint.

One suspect is described as an African American male in his 20s, with a thin build, a medium-dark complexion, short black hair, wearing a multicolored hoodyie dark pants, and armed with a handgun.

The second suspect is described as an African American male, 20s, with a thin build, dark complexion, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Robbery Section at (510) 238-3326.

A reward of up to $2,500 is offered by police and Crime Stoppers of Oakland for information leading to an arrest.