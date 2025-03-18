Oakland Roots inaugural Coliseum game almost sold-out: 25K people

The Brief The Oakland Roots hosted a meet and greet in advance of their home opener on March 22. The game is nearly sold out, with over 25,000 people expected to attend. The half-time show will include a performance from legendary Oakland rapper Too $hort.



The City of Oakland hosted a meet-the-team event on Tuesday for the Oakland Roots Soccer Club, which will play at the Coliseum for their upcoming home opener.

The event was held at Frank Ogawa Plaza and showcased the city's reputation as a town that fully embraces its athletes.

"Best sports fans in the world. (The city) just needed a team that loves them as much as they love the team and that's been our guiding principle from day one," said Roots President Lindsay Barenz.

Estimates project that the March 22 game, which is nearly sold out, will be a record-breaking crowd for the Roots, and could even set a new attendance record for the United Soccer League.

Excitement builds

What they're saying:

The players are truly excited by the possibility, and are grateful to the fans for turning out.

"To get that support and the love… you feel it, and their energy is exciting. That's one thing I'm excited to see this weekend," said Roota Captain Tyler Gibson.

Two of his teammates, born-and-raised locals, were quick to agree.

"To actually be a part of the team is truly a blessing, especially growing up, as I said, in the commmunity, it means a lot," said Ali Elmasnaouy, an Oakland Roots Player and Berkeley High alum.

"Oakland specifically, being the melting pot that it is uniquely positions (the city) to love the Roots. But also we're uniquely positioned to support the community," said Kevin McIntosh, who grew up in the city.

The game will begin with a blessing of the land from the Lisjan Ohlone people and will include a half-time performance by legendary Oakland rapper Too $hort. There will also be a post-game fireworks show.

The road to the Coliseum

The backstory:

The Oakland Roots played their first game in 2019 and the founders quickly realized they were onto something big.

"We had a sold-out crowd… of four and a half thousand people at Laney College that we didn’t know were going to be there. They showed up for third division soccer at that time," Roots co-founder Tommy Hodul.

"I would have never thought that (just a few) years later we'd be at the Coliseum," co-founder Edreece Arghandiwal said.

The team's love for its fans is returned in equal measure.

Two-way street

Local perspective:

"Just seeing the love that the players have and the community engagement that they have… I mean, they got us here. So why wouldn’t other Oakland members be attracted to them too?" said fan Juliana Horcasitas.

"I don't know anything about sports, but having a team that's supportive of each other, it will kind of like engage me," said would-be fan Rajai Malone.

The Oakland Roots play their first game on March 22. That match and every other will be available on KTVU Plus.