Oakland salon helped style Alysa Liu's iconic hair for Olympic win

The Brief An Oakland hair salon is getting attention after its hairstylists touched up Alysa Liu's halos before the Olympics. After the encounter, Liu fans have been requesting similar styles. Stylists at Pony Studios in Temescal are practicing Liu's tree-ring inspired halos for fans looking to have the same look.



Hairstylists at Pony Studios are getting an influx of requests these days for hair just like Olympian Alysa Liu’s after she got her halos retouched there in January.

Liu has been getting a lot of attention since her competition, not just for her gold medals, but also the gold rings in her hair.

The figure skater said her look is meant to represent tree rings, symbolizing her personal growth and the passage of time. She adds a new bleached ring every year.

Alysa Liu's visit sparking online attention for small biz

Liu is seen in a video on the salon’s Instagram page showing off her new do, just days before she went off to win gold in Milan.

Now, the small business in Temescal is getting calls left and right.

Corinna Hernandez, who co-owns the salon with her husband, did the cut and Tiffany Barrios did the color.

"It’s been like a really great PR dream that we didn’t know was going to happen," said Hernandez.

"I didn’t expect any of it, I just was like oh cute, I get to do an ice skaters hair, and I love ice skating, she’s so cool," said Barrios.

Unexpected surprise

The backstory:

It all started when Hernandez’s husband sent Liu a message on Instagram, offering a haircut at Pony.

"He was really surprised when she responded," said Hernandez, who explained it had been weeks before he offered services that she messaged back.

Hernandez said when Liu asked for her color to be touched up, she knew just who to ask: Barrios, who came in on her day off that Tuesday in January to do it.

"She came to me with those halos already in, just wanting to go a little bit darker and more gold," said Barrios, who said she needed four layers of toner to achieve the look Liu wanted.

The original rings were done by Liu herself over the years, and touched up by a stylist in St. Louis.

They said during consultations, Liu's down-to-earth nature and carefree spirit were genuine.

"When she walked in, I walked up to her, and I was going to introduce myself and say hi I’m Corinna, and she goes, ‘do you take hugs?’" said Hernandez, with a giggle.

"You can feel it in her presence, like wow, she’s just unapologetically who she is," said Barrios. "And for someone just 20 years old, it's incredible."

Barrios and Hernandez, whose careers are built on making people feel good and helping them express themselves, said Liu is an icon for young people.

Requests pouring in for Liu's hairstyle

Naturally, ever since word got out about Liu's visit, requests started coming in from fans.

Hernandez said a woman came in looking for bangs. "As soon as she sat down, she said, ‘I want my bangs exactly like Alysa’s,’" she said.

Barrios said, "Our manager Michelle had sent me a screenshot of all these requests we're getting, like, ‘girl you better be ready,’ and I was like, oh my gosh I really didn’t think this far ahead."

Barrios said she is booked out and has yet to actually do the halos on someone else, which is why Hernandez organized a workshop for the stylists who wanted to refine the look.

On Monday evening, her stylists came in and practiced dying halos on mannequins.

"I was just thinking like why not be prepared," said Hernandez.

Oakland pride

The women beamed with pride when they described watching Liu win gold at the Olympics.

Barrios watched the performance with her kids.

"They were so excited for me. They were like, 'Oh my God, mom, that’s so cool, you did her hair," she said. "To impress your kids is kind of cool."

While she was there, Liu took some time to inspire Hernandez’s daughters, posing in a photo with them.

"Occasionally they’ll say things like I need to practice because I may want to be in the Olympics," said Hernandez.

Hernandez said she's grateful for Liu's help in bringing more light to a small business in Oakland.

She also said, if you want to get your hair cut and styled like Liu, the stylists at Pony Studios are prepared.

Barrios and Hernandez said Liu was touched up one more time in Milan before her epic performance, which is why the warm-tone rings look slightly different from her Olympic performance look.