Oakland school board reverses afterschool cuts, after massive backlash

The Brief The Oakland Unified School Board voted Wednesday night to reverse sweeping cuts to after-school programs. The vote came after more than 40 parents, students and childcare providers spoke out in opposition to the cuts. The meeting came after the board voted in favor of the cuts in March.



Public outrage appeared to motivate members of the Oakland Unified School Board, as they voted overwhelmingly at a special meeting Wednesday night to reverse sweeping cuts to afterschool, before-school and summer programs.

Parents, students express outrage

The about-face came after more than 40 parents, students and childcare providers took the podium, slamming the board's March decision to slash those programs.

"Why would the school board take away something that thousands of kids benefit from?" said one student.

"Food prices are going up. Rent prices are going up. Why would you cut after-school care?" said a parent.

Cuts spark backlash

The backstory:

Two months ago, the board voted to cut those programs by up to 80%, in an effort to reduce the budget by $106 million--potentially impacting thousands of students.

"I was mad. I'm not going to lie. I was a little upset. Because so many parents are working their butt off day by day," said Dannisha Lacey, mother of an OUSD third-grader.

Proposal to merely delay cuts voted down

At this latest meeting, Board President Jennifer Brouhard floated a compromise of sorts--to delay the cuts by a year.

"That's why I'm proposing tonight that we postpone the implementation of the caps on services and contracts until the 2026 school year," said Brouhard.

That amendment was voted down.

"They're substituting something that isn't the same as what we got handed out when we walked in," said District 4 Board Director Mike Hutchinson.

Emotions run high at rally ahead of meeting

The heated meeting followed a rally outside MetWest High School, where community members voiced anger over how this has all played out.

What they're saying:

"We've been partners with OUSD for such a long time, and for us not to be included in that conversation is a disappointment," said Tony Douangviseth, executive director of Youth Together.

Parents say cutting after-school programs would have hurt both them and their kids.

"It would be impossible for me as a mom because of the fact that I work and I'm a single parent," said Lacey.

They're glad to see these programs protected--at least for now.

"I feel like the youth center at Skyine was my lifeline. They saved me. They were a space that made me feel safe, provided resources that I couldn't find anywhere else," said Nancy Phan-Kohles, a parent and employee of Youth Together.

What's next:

Still unresolved by the board is what steps the district will take to tackle its budget woes. That remains an open question.

