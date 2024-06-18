Expand / Collapse search

Oakland police investigate shootout between groups

Published  June 18, 2024 3:15pm PDT
Oakland
SkyFOX flew above the area where two groups were shooting at each other in East Oakland on Monday afternoon.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Authorities are investigating a shootout in broad daylight between two groups in East Oakland, according to police.

The incident happened on Monday just before 1:45 p.m. in the 3300 block of 72nd Avenue.

Officers were alerted to a ShotSpotter activation in the area. When they arrived they found evidence of a shooting, but no victims were struck by the gunfire, the Oakland Police Department said.

The police department said further investigation revealed that there was a shootout between two groups. The groups fled the area before officers arrived at the scene. 