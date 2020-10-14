Oakland sisters run business to raise money for Fairyland, zoo and other nonprofits

Two sisters from Oakland are proving you are never too young to make a difference.

Ten-year-old Brianna and 6-year-old Ashley Wong last month raised over $2,500 for Oakland nonprofits in a partnership with Oaklandish.

“My job is to look at our orders and be the boss and say we need to do this now and I also make the leather goods," Brianna said.

The two sisters are the heart of Duck and Chick. It’s a company run by two sisters who are making a difference in the world one product at a time. It all started a couple of years ago at Christmas when the girls realized they didn't have enough money in their piggy banks to help the hungry, so they decided to make things to raise money

Over the last couple of years, they've expanded their leather product line from personalized coasters to bracelets to key chains and even cord holders and journals.

“We stamp it with these lasers cut stamps,” explained Brianna, “and so we asked the organizations we are helping like what they want on their coaster so we would ask them and we would print them.”

Ashley said the giraffe coaster is her favorite.

They showed off how to make the products in their house.

With partnerships with Oaklandish they also now help Chabot Space and Science Center, Fairyland and the Oakland Zoo, although being full-time kids is tough when you've got a business to run.

They have gotten some advice from local experts like chef Brandon Jiu, and the founder of the Boba Guys.

And while they are careful not to take on too much, at the end of the day, there is one message that really matters.

“I like that even though we are kids can make a big difference in the world if they try," Brianna said.

The girls will be selling through the Christmas season.