Oakland speed cameras issuing tickets: grace period over

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The Brief Oakland has 18 speed cameras. Tickets will be issued Monday for those driving faster than 11 mph past the speed limit. Fines start at $50. Low-income drivers may qualify for a discount, and community service is available as an alternative to paying fines.



Drivers in Oakland – as of Monday – are now subject to fines after the city's automated speed camera program began issuing tickets following a 60-day warning period.

18 cameras in Oakland

The 18 cameras, which are positioned at some of the city's most dangerous intersections, will now ticket drivers traveling at least 11 mph over the posted speed limit.

During the grace period, the cameras issued approximately 140,000 warnings to roughly 74,000 unique license plates. Half of those vehicles were cited only once, but 66% of all warnings went to drivers caught speeding two or more times. Violations peaked Wednesday through Saturday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., according to city data.

Although the cameras represent only 6% of Oakland's streets, they are located at intersections that account for 60% of the city's severe and fatal crashes.

Oakland District 2 Councilmember Charlene Want, a supporter of the program, said traffic violence claims at least 30 lives in the city each year.

"The way that traffic violence devastates people's lives is totally unacceptable," she said. "I am just so glad that this is happening," she said.

FILE ART - Cars drive in Oakland.

Fines and financial assistance

The program is administered by the city's Department of Transportation, not the Oakland Police Department. Revenue collected from fines will be reinvested into traffic safety initiatives across the city.

Fine amounts are tiered by the severity of the violation:

11 to 15 mph over the limit: $50

16 to 25 mph over the limit: $100

Violations above 25 mph carry higher fines

Low-income drivers may qualify for a discount, and community service is available as an alternative to paying fines.

Statewide expansion

Oakland is one of several California cities participating in a state-approved automated speed camera pilot program.

San Francisco launched its program in early 2025.

San Jose has also received approval and is currently evaluating 33 potential camera locations.

Each city's pilot program runs for five years, and all participating cities must complete their programs by 2032.