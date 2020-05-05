Oakland to shelter 130 homeless people in high-end trailers during COVID-19 and beyond

The city of Oakland on Tuesday announced it is launching Operation HomeBase, a COVID-19 isolation trailer program during the coronavirus and beyond.

At a virtual news conference, Mayor Libby Schaaf said this program will use 67 trailers for about 130 people donated by California to bring homeless and medically vulnerable people from East Oakland into isolation so that they avoid contracting the coronavirus. They will not be for people who have the virus, but they are for elderly and medically frail people who might be susceptible to it.

It is Oakland's first RV park, Schaaf said.

City homeless counts estimate there are about 4,000 homeless in Oakland. Since the city received a surplus of trailers from the state, Schaaf said she gave about two dozen other trailers to Alameda and West Oakland, where homeless youth will live.

Schaaf said she knows that these trailers won't meet all the city's needs. But she added that this is a "tremendous step forward" in giving those without homes safe places to live.

The city said the program at 633 Hegenberger Road will provide three meals per day, running water and sewer connections to each trailer for "maximum safety and dignity," and some case management to support housing search and permanent housing. Schaaf said that because of this foresight and planning, these trailers will be able to be used beyond the pandemic.

However, the ultimate goal is to get to all the unsheltered into longterm housing.

Housing Consortium of the East Bay executive director Darin Lounds said he's really proud to be part of this effort.

The unsheltered will begin moving in on Wednesday. About ten people will be able to move in each day.

If someone needs shelter, they should call 211.