Oakland truck theft suspect arrested after elderly owner dragged, police chase across Bay Bridge

The Brief A 31-year-old suspect was arrested after allegedly stealing a GMC pickup truck in Oakland and dragging the 76-year-old owner for about half a block, authorities said. Jimmy Van Nguyen was booked into Santa Rita Jail on felony charges of vehicle theft and evading police, according to jail records. Authorities said Nguyen led officers on a chase across the Bay Bridge before spike strips stopped the truck in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood, where he was arrested.



A suspect was arrested after allegedly stealing a pickup truck in Oakland and dragging the 76-year-old owner before fleeing the scene, authorities said. He was later captured across the Bay.

Arrest and charges

What we know:

Jimmy Van Nguyen, 31, was booked into Santa Rita Jail on Thursday on felony charges of vehicle theft and evading police, according to jail records.

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Alleged truck theft

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office alleged that Nguyen stole a GMC pickup truck near 41st and Mera streets in Oakland. The truck’s elderly owner tried to stop the theft but was dragged for about half a block, authorities said.

Police pursuit ends in San Francisco

Authorities said Nguyen led police on a chase from Oakland across the Bay Bridge. Officers deployed spike strips during the pursuit, and the truck eventually came to a stop in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood near Newhall Street and Carroll Avenue, where Nguyen was arrested.