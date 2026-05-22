Oakland truck theft suspect arrested after elderly owner dragged, police chase across Bay Bridge
OAKLAND, Calif. - A suspect was arrested after allegedly stealing a pickup truck in Oakland and dragging the 76-year-old owner before fleeing the scene, authorities said. He was later captured across the Bay.
Arrest and charges
What we know:
Jimmy Van Nguyen, 31, was booked into Santa Rita Jail on Thursday on felony charges of vehicle theft and evading police, according to jail records.
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Alleged truck theft
The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office alleged that Nguyen stole a GMC pickup truck near 41st and Mera streets in Oakland. The truck’s elderly owner tried to stop the theft but was dragged for about half a block, authorities said.
Police pursuit ends in San Francisco
Authorities said Nguyen led police on a chase from Oakland across the Bay Bridge. Officers deployed spike strips during the pursuit, and the truck eventually came to a stop in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood near Newhall Street and Carroll Avenue, where Nguyen was arrested.
The Source: This story was written based on information from the Alameda County District Attorney's Office and Santa Rita Jail records.