Oakland voters undecided over Measure E parcel tax

The Brief Oakland voters are expressing skepticism and indecision regarding Measure E, a proposed annual parcel tax on the upcoming June 2 ballot. If approved, the measure would establish a $192 tax for single-family homes and $131 per multi-family unit, raising an estimated $34 million annually for public safety programs, fire equipment upgrades, and illegal dumping. Mayor Barbara Lee champions the tax as necessary for city improvement, while former City Council member Loren Taylor opposes it, citing a steep history of tax hikes and a lack of binding commitments on how funds are spent.



Some voters in Oakland are expressing skepticism over Measure E, a new parcel tax heading to the June ballot. While supporters argue the funding is critical to maintaining vital city services, opponents contend that previously approved tax hikes have failed to deliver on their promises.

What is Measure E?

What we know:

If approved by voters on June 2, Measure E would establish an annual parcel tax of $192 for single-family homes and $131 per multifamily unit. The tax is projected to raise $34 million annually to fund public safety programs, upgrade fire equipment, hire and train more police officers, and address illegal dumping.

On Tuesday afternoon, supporters held a rally in front of City Hall to promote the measure.

Mayor supports

What they're saying:

"We can't tolerate just treading water and just barely making it," said Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee. "Oaklanders deserve to move forward... making sure that the city continues in our trajectory reducing crime and keeping the city clean, and we need this."

Lee insisted that the city is currently on the right track and needs these funds to continue making visible improvements.

Critics push back

The other side:

However, the measure faces stiff pushback from critics, including former Oakland City Council Member Loren Taylor, who ran against Lee in the last mayoral election. Taylor wrote the official rebuttal argument against Measure E, calling attention to what he views as structural loopholes.

"In the past 20 years, our parcel tax measures increased by 380 percent, six times the rate of inflation, and what do we have to show for that?" Taylor said. "There's no binding commitment as to what it's going to be used for... fire stations, police officers, cleaning streets. They poll well."

Measure E marks the fourth new tax brought before Oakland voters in just three years, a frequency that has left many residents hesitant.

"I'd have to look at more to see if I support it or not," said undecided voter Sigrid Elliott.

Another undecided voter, Drew Wong, questioned the long-term impact on taxpayers. "Is it worth that kind of increase in taxes, particularly when that's one in a couple over a decade?" Wong asked.

Measure E is one of two parcel taxes facing Oakland voters in the upcoming election. The other, Measure A, seeks to renew an existing $48 annual parcel tax to support the Peralta Colleges.

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave a message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU, or Twitter @AmberKTVU.