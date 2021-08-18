Oakland woman turns 105, feels 'blessed'

A longtime KTVU viewer and Oakland resident turned 105 on Wednesday – and her family want to mark the momentous occasion by wishing her well on Mornings on 2.

Ranza Ray Harvey-Devereaux was born on Aug. 18, 1916.

She moved from Louisiana to Oakland with her husband in 1939, where she lives to this day.

Her family said she wrote a poem more than 15 years ago, called, "Blessed."

And in that poem, she asked God to allow her to live 105 years.

Happy birthday!

