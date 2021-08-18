Oakland woman turns 105, feels 'blessed'
OAKLAND, Calif. - A longtime KTVU viewer and Oakland resident turned 105 on Wednesday – and her family want to mark the momentous occasion by wishing her well on Mornings on 2.
Ranza Ray Harvey-Devereaux was born on Aug. 18, 1916.
She moved from Louisiana to Oakland with her husband in 1939, where she lives to this day.
Her family said she wrote a poem more than 15 years ago, called, "Blessed."
And in that poem, she asked God to allow her to live 105 years.
Happy birthday!
Advertisement