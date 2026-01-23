Oakland Zoo says goodbye to beloved tiger Lola

article

The Brief The Oakland Zoo on Friday announced that Lola, a tiger rescued in 2022, had been euthanized. Staff determined that Lola was suffering from an infection and that treatment would have too great an impact on her welfare, and was not guaranteed to work. Lola was rescued from an abandoned roadside zoo in Oklahoma



"Though Lola was with us for only a few years and was estimated to be 12 years old when she arrived at the Zoo, we are thankful to have had the chance to care for her during her final years," a press release from the zoo states. "The experience of showing her that a truly good life was possible has left a lasting impact on us."

Timeline:

Staff first became concerned earlier this month, when they noticed Lola limping on her right front leg. After transporting her to the zoo’s veterinary hospital, staff suspected there was a foreign body lodged in her paw.

"This Tuesday, the veterinary team and a consulting specialist performed a third exam. The suspected foreign body was deemed insignificant, but the limb had an advancing infection," the release states. "Lola’s condition was markedly worse than expected, and her paw was severely infected. The infection had spread throughout her body and was unresponsive to intervention from multiple antibiotics."

Staff determined Lola’s prognosis was "very poor" and that the treatment her condition required would significantly impact her welfare and was not guaranteed to succeed. Staff decided the most humane option was to euthanize her.

The backstory:

"Lola was an unfortunate product of the cub-petting industry, so we can only guess what untold horrors she has had to endure. Nevertheless, she managed to be the most loving and benevolent animal on the planet," the release from the zoo states. "She’s left an indelible mark on all of us, and we’re better for it."

Lola was one of two tigers brought to the Oakland Zoo in 2022. The animals were part of a larger operation to rescue several large cats from an abandoned roadside zoo in Oklahoma.



