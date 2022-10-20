Oakland's Flavor Brigade robbed again after weeks of reconstruction

An Oakland ice cream shop was robbed again this week after just reopening.

In a video posted on social media, thieves are caught on camera at Flavor Brigade in the Dimond District late Tuesday night. The shop had just reopened after a brazen robbery in July when it was almost completely destroyed.

In that incident, a car smashed through the front windows and through the shop. A pair of robbers are seen in the video throwing furniture out of the way, ramming the car further into the store, and stealing the ATM.

The neighborhood rallied together to raise funds and help them rebuild. Donations and comments of support flooded in, many from customers who have been coming for years with their family. On Aug. 25 they shared the news that they were finally able to reopen.

ALSO: Oakland ice cream shop destroyed after robbers smash car through store

But Tuesday, they were struck again. This time the thieves took the safe, cash, tools, and other store items.

They tagged Oakland police and Mayor Libby Schaaf in their post, and many responded with dismay that it happened again.

They asked the public to keep an eye out for anyone matching the description of the suspects in the video, particularly those wearing their tie-dye T-shirts, which were stolen during the robbery.