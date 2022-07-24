Oakland ice cream shop destroyed after robbers smash car through store

An Oakland ice cream shop was almost completely destroyed after a brazen robbery last week.

Surveillance video from Flavor Brigade in the Dimond District shows a car smashing through the front windows of the shop on July 18. A pair of robbers are seen in the video throwing furniture out of the way, ramming the car further into the store, and stealing the ATM.

Flavor Brigade said they lost almost everything: multiple freezers, the countertop, registers, product, the wall, floors and windows.

They said this isn't the first time they have been vandalized.

The owner posted the aftermath to Instagram with a sobbing emoji as the caption.

A gofundme account was set up by one of their long time customers on Saturday.

"I've been coming to this ice cream store with my family since it first opened," said Nix Tiger. "The owners are amazing people who know you by first name and always have a smile."

Tiger said they will be closed for weeks in order to rebuild.

"They have become a staple in the Dimond," said Tiger. "I would love to get the community together and get this company up and running as soon as possible. Let's put a smile on their faces as they have done for so many others."