Oakland's Mistah Fab, Ryan Coogler team up for men's mental health event ahead of Juneteenth

Two well-known Oakland natives are teaming up for an event focused on men’s mental health.

‘Unapologetic session’

Rapper Mistah Fab has invited acclaimed screenwriter and director Ryan Coogler to participate in his upcoming "Thug Therapy" session on June 18, just ahead of Juneteenth.

The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Dezi’s Lounge, which is owned by the rapper.

"We're going to sit down and have a full unapologetic session," the rapper said of his upcoming sit-down with Coogler, who he calls a childhood friend.

Coogler, 39, also made a surprise appearance at Grand Lake Theatre in April for a private screening of his latest film, Sinners.

Blockbuster films

The filmmaker is also known for directing blockbusters Fruitvale Station, Creed, and Black Panther.