Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM PDT until TUE 11:00 AM PDT, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range
5
High Wind Watch
from SUN 4:00 PM PDT until MON 10:00 AM PDT, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Northern Monterey Bay
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 5:00 AM PDT until TUE 5:00 PM PDT, Fort Tejon
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM PDT, Southern Sacramento Valley in Yolo/Sacramento/Far Western Placer/Southern Sutter and Solano County below 1000 ft - excludes the Delta
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM PDT until TUE 5:00 PM PDT, Southern Sacramento Valley in Yolo/Sacramento/Far Western Placer/Southern Sutter and Solano County below 1000 ft - excludes the Delta

Obit: In lieu of flowers 'do not vote for Trump'

By AP Staff
Published 
Updated 43 mins ago
2020 Election
Associated Press
article

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence (Official White House portraits)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - An obituary for a Minneapolis-area woman who died at age 93 included one specific request for her mourners: Do not vote for Donald Trump.

Georgia May Adkins, of Inver Grove Heights, died of a stroke on Sept. 28 at United Hospital in St. Paul.

A pair of obituaries published in the St. Paul Pioneer Press included details of how she wanted to be cremated and then honored with an Oct. 16 church service under COVID-19 protocols. And she preferred that her friends and family not patronize a florist.

"In lieu of flowers, Georgia preferred that you do not vote for Trump," her Oct. 11 obituary read.

The request made the rounds on social media, attracting admiration from some and condemnation from others, the Pioneer Press reported. On Facebook, a grandchild, Amber Westman, joined in on one of the conversations and said her grandmother was "fierce everyday and remains so through her legacy!"

Adkins was preceded in death by her husband, Eldon Thomas Adkins, and her first husband, Edward Donald Wille, as well as a sister, son, daughter and stepdaughter. She is survived by three daughters, a son, two stepdaughters, 17 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!