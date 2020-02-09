Off-duty federal agent shoots man in San Francisco

The FBI and San Francisco Police Department are investigating after a federal agent was involved in a shooting where one man was injured.

The SFPD said it happened on the 500 block of Ashbury Street by Haight Street at about 11:30 Saturday night.

Officers from the city’s Park District Station got to the scene and found a man with gunshot wounds and a federal agent who wasn’t hurt. The SFPD says the agent was off duty.

The injured man was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital to be treated. The SFPD said he was listed in “non-life threatening” condition.

Per protocol for any officer involved shoot, the SFPD homicide team and District Attorney’s office will deal with the criminal investigation while the FBI works on the administrative investigation.

Members of the FBI’s Evidence Response Team spent time Sunday morning collecting evidence. Clothes and a pair of shoes were in the middle of the street where the road was blocked by police. Witnesses said the man who was shot was laying in the street before he was taken to the hospital.

FBI San Francisco released this statement regarding the incident:

“The FBI is reviewing an agent-involved shooting which occurred on Saturday, February 8 at approximately 11:34 pm. One adult male was injured. The FBI takes any shooting incident involving our agents or task force members seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division. The review process is thorough and objective, and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances. As this investigation is ongoing, we cannot provide any additional information at this time.”

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to call the San Francisco Police Department. You can also text a tip to TIP411. Just type “SFPD” then your message.