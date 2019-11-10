Off-duty Richmond police officer shoots and kills man in Vallejo

An off-duty Richmond police officer shot and killed a man in Vallejo Sunday night, authorities said.

The shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. near JJ Fish and Chicken on Fairgrounds Drive, not far from Marine World Parkway.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released details of what led up to the shooting or the victim's name.

But a relative identified the shooting victim as Eric "CheddaMan" Reason, 36, of Vallejo.

Just hours after the shooting, family and friends held an impromptu vigil near the intersection of Fairgrounds and Sereno drives.

Family members said the victim was the father of six children and worked in the construction trade.

The Vallejo Police Department and the Solano County District Attorney's Office are investigating the shooting.

The name of the Richmond officer was not released Sunday night.