Off-duty SFPD officer arrested for drunken driving

San Francisco police arrested an off-duty officer for drunken driving after he crashed his car into another vehicle not far from police headquarters in Mission Bay, police said.

Officer Raul Elias, 50, was off-duty and driving his personal Lexus at the time of the crash Monday night.

Internal affairs is investigating the incident.

This is not the first time Elias, a 17-year SFPD veteran, has faced trouble as a police officer.

He was indicted on federal charges in February 2014 after an FBI investigation into a group of plainclothes officers were accused of illegally searching residential hotels in South of Market.

The investigation also turned up racist and homophobic text messages sent between SFPD officers, though Elias was not implicated in sending the texts, the Examiner reported.

Elias, a resident of San Mateo, could not immediately be reached for comment, according to the Examiner.

