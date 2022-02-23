Expand / Collapse search

San Jacinto Pct. 1 Constable deputy killed while working security at PlazAmericas Mall in southwest Houston

By FOX 26 Staff
Off-duty officer killed at PlazAmericas Mall, suspect shot by police

Chaos ensued at PlazAmericas Mall in southwest Houston, where a constable deputy with San Jacinto Pct. 1 working an extra job as security was killed.

HOUSTON - A law enforcement officer working an extra job was killed, and a suspect has died following a shooting at PlazAmericas Mall in southwest Houston Wednesday afternoon.

During a press conference with Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, the officer was identified as Neil Adams with San Jacinto County Pct. 1, who was working security at the mall located in the 7500 block of Bellaire Boulevard. 

Authorities share preliminary details on deadly shooting at PlazAmericas Mall

Houston PD Chief Troy Finner shared preliminary details on a deadly officer-involved shooting that claimed the life of an off-duty officer working security at PlazAmericas Mall in southwest Houston.

The chief gave preliminary information saying a little before 4 p.m. there was an altercation with an unidentified suspect, who was able to get ahold of Constable Deputy Adams' gun and shot him to death. 

Officers with the Houston Police Department arrived shortly afterward to assist and found the shooter at the food court. When they approached him, the suspect reportedly was carrying a "sharp-edged weapon" and "came at the officers," Chief Finner said. 

That's when the responding officers shot the suspect and rushed him to the hospital, where he later died. 

 Meanwhile, the officers who shot the suspect are said to have two years with the HPD and have been placed on administrative leave, per protocol.

We're told Constable Deputy Adams worked with the San Jacinto Co. Pct. 1 since 2012 and was the environmental officer for the entire county. Constable Roy Rogers held back tears during his remarks calling Deputy Constable Adams a hero. 

"He's a hero," he said. "And we want to honor him."

Chief Finner also took a brief moment to offer condolences for the officer's loved ones left behind.

"I ask that everybody pray for this beautiful family," he said. "Pray for law enforcement profiles, cities, our counties, and our nation."

Amid an outpour of support from several other law enforcement officials, Constable Deputy Adams' wife, who was also at the press conference, shared heartbreaking testimony but also asked for support to other officers like her husband. 

"My husband always said that you can either be a sheep or sheepdog. And I want everybody to pray for all the sheepdogs out there that are protecting everybody," she said. "They get a bad rap and they just want to protect that's what they want to do in their heart. And everybody's turned their back on them. And everybody should pray for all of them because they're here for you." 

Wife of fallen San Jacinto Pct. 1 Constable Deputy shares heartbreaking remarks

The wife of San Jacinto Pct. 1 Constable Deputy Neal Adams, addressed the public during a press conference. This comes hours after he was shot and killed by a suspect while working security at PlazAmericas Mall in southwest Houston, asking for prayers and support to other officers.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.