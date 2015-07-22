Officer killed was 15-year veteran, father of 2

HAYWARD, Calif. (KTVU) - A 15-year-veteran of the Hayward Police Department was shot and killed early Wednesday morning during a traffic stop.

Sergeant Scott Lunger was killed by the occupant of the vehicle he stopped near Lion and Myrtle just after 3: 14 a.m.

Hayward police say the shooting occurred after Sgt. Lunger stopped a white Chevy Silverado pickup truck he observed driving erratically just after 3 a.m. near Lion and Myrtle Street.

A second officer was on the scene who returned fire, and the suspect fled the scene.

That vehicle was later found abandoned in Oakland near 98th Avenue and Edes Street.

In a press conference Wednesday Captain Mark Koller said it was a devastating day for the community of Hayward, the department and the family of the department.

“The department is devastated, but we are pulling together and we will get through this,” Cpt. Koller said.

The 48-year-old father to two girls was described as a well-respected and accomplished police sergeant who loved his job and did it eagerly.

Koller went on to say that a person was interest was secured but not in custody. He would not elaborate on where the suspect was “secured” but did say the suspect was not a threat to the community.

A candlelight vigil is planned Wednesday night in the memory of Sgt. Lunger. The Day Labor Center in Hayward is organizing the vigil at 8 p.m. at City Hall, 777 B St., Hayward.