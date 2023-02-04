Officer shot and wounded after suspect flees traffic stop: San Jose police

San Jose police said one of their officers was shot and wounded after a suspect opened fire in two different locations.

The first round of gunfire erupted during a traffic stop about 10:29 p.m. near the intersection of King and Story Roads.

Police said the driver got out of his car and began shooting at the two officers who pulled him over. Their patrol car was hit multiple times but neither officer was struck by the gunfire, they said.

Both officers returned fire towards the suspect, striking his car as he sped away, according to authorities.

Additional officers were dispatched to the suspect's home in the 800 block of Sinbad Avenue where more shots were fired. The suspect allegedly appeared in the backyard and shot multiple bullets at officers.

Authorities said one officer was shot once and sustained a non-life threatening injury. He was taken to the hospital where he is being treated.

The suspect surrendered and was taken into custody shortly after, officials said.

Photos from the scene show the patrol car with shattered glass and bullet holes.

The name of the suspect was not given. Police did not say why they pulled him over for the traffic stop. The investigation is active and ongoing.