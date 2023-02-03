Statue of Indian ruler stolen from San Jose park

Authorities are investigating the case of a stolen statue that was taken from a San Jose park.

According to San Jose Parks and Recreation, the Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue was missing from the Guadalupe River Park as of Friday. Park officials have not said when the statue was taken.

"The city is deeply saddened that this landmark has been stolen," officials said.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an Indian ruler who carved out an independent kingdom in the 1600s.

The statue was a gift from San Jose's sister city in India.