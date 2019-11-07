Officials respond to reports of aircraft down in San Bernardino County

article

The San Bernardino County Fire Department is investigating reports of an aircraft down in the Upland area.

Crews are currently on scene of a residential fire in the area of Overland Ct. and Wedgewood Ave. It appears a single story family home is fully engulfed in flames.

The fire department says initial reports came in to them as an aircraft that went down into the house. The fire department has confirmed one person to be on the plane, their condition is not known. Officials say the residents of the home were able to evacuate safely.

A hazardous materials team has been requested to the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates