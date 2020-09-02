Officials urge caution over Labor Day weekend celebrations

Labor Day weekend is almost upon us and health leaders say they know the temptation will be there to gather together to celebrate the unofficial end of summer.

Now, San Francisco where is unveiling a new messaging campaign to follow health guidelines going into the holiday weekend.

Labor Day brings to mind summer parties, barbecues with friends and family. But, this year health experts are asking people to tone it down, and follow the public health guidelines.

Traditionally the holiday is summer's last hurrah, marked by good food and family get-togethers, people are already starting to make their plans.

"This Labor Day we'll probably be at home, we'll probably barbecue," said Karen Fink of San Francisco. "We'll definitely go on a hike."

This year city leaders in San Francisco are saying if previous holidays in 2020 are any indication, labor day will be a breeding ground for COVID-19.

"We tend to see spikes in our number as a result of the holidays, and Labor Day, I'm sure is not going to be any different," said San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

The city launched a message campaign complete with soundtrack urging people to observe safety guidelines at any get-togethers.

"We can show love by masking up, we can stay six feet apart, and most importantly, avoid sharing food and drink," said Susana Rojas from the Latino Task Force.

COVID-19 is closing some traditional Labor Day destinations like the beaches in Pacifica, Santa Cruz and Monterey.

But, around the Bay, Crown Memorial Beach in Alameda will be open. Same with Stinson beach in Marin County, and in San Francisco's Ocean Beach, China Beach and Baker Beach.

San Francisco leaders asking people to use caution if they are going to gather at one of the city's beaches or parks.

"What we're asking people to do is just make sure that they are using good judgment," said Mayor Breed. "So, if you go to Dolores Park and you see that it's crowded, and there's really no place for you to be with your crew of people and maintain your distance, and your mask and so on and so forth, why even step foot in that park?"

San Francisco says they will have more enforcement out reminding people to follow the public safety guidelines this weekend than in the past, they say they don't want to cite, but educate.