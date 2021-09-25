Ohio father shaves head in solidarity with son battling cancer

Rayshawn Mims wanted to do something special for his 7-year-old son, Ahkeem, who is undergoing chemotherapy due to bone cancer.

On Sept. 16, Mims shaved his dreadlocks and went totally bald to match Ahkeem.

He shared a video of him cutting his hair with his son watching. He streamed the moment on Facebook while standing behind his son.

"Anything that you gotta go through in life, I got to go through with you," Mims told Ahkeem. "And I gotta stay strong, and you gotta stay strong. Do you understand?" he continues. Ahkeem nods in agreement.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical and other related expenses.

According to the family’s GoFundMe page, Ahkeem was taken to the emergency room for what was initially thought to be a knee sprain but he then diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.

According to the American Cancer Society, osteosarcoma can occur in children, teens, and young adults.

