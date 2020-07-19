One arrested after Pleasant Hill residents alert police to prowlers

article

Residents who reported seeing suspicious activity involving people trying door handles of vehicles in their neighborhood are credited with leading officers to arrest one subject and recover a stolen pickup truck Saturday, the Pleasant Hill Police Department said.

After neighbors in the area of Cleaveland and Boyd roads contacted police, officers arrived and took a woman in a stolen white Ford pickup truck into custody.

A man with her fled, however, and officers were unable to locate him despite help from a Concord police K9 unit, police said.

