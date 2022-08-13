One dead, one injured in pair of San Pablo hit-and-runs

article

San Pablo police say they are investigating two separate early morning hit-and-runs that left one person dead and another with moderate injuries.

Police say they were called to the 2400 block of Church Lane at approximately 3:45 a.m. for reports of a hit-and-run. When officers arrived, they say they found a 57-year-old adult male laying in the street with serious injures, the man was later pronounced dead.

Police say shortly after they responded to the Church Lane scene they received reports of another hit-and-run on San Pablo Ave. near Robert.

Officials say a blue 2014 Honda Civic was driving in the wrong direction in the north-bound lanes when it hit a Cadillac head-on.

After investigating police say the Honda Civic was also involved in the earlier, deadly hit-and-run on Church Lane.



The driver of the Cadillac had moderate injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The driver of the Honda, 23-year-old Anthony Greenwood, a Fairfield resident, was arrested on scene and booked into Contra Costa Country Jail on charges of felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter.

Officials say alcohol and/or drug use has not been ruled out as contributing factors.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the San Pablo Police Investigations Unit at 510-215-3150.