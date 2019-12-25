One dead, two injured in San Francisco confrontation

Homicide detectives in San Francisco were investigating a deadly shooting on Christmas Eve in the City's Tenderloin District, said police.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers reponded to reports of gunfire at Jones and O'Farrell Streeets

They found a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A 30-year-old man was treated for getting hit in the head by an object.

Paramedics wrapped his head with gauze, to try to stop the bleeding. He is expected to be fine.

Also, a 23-year-old woman suffered a gun shot wound to her ankle. She was taken to the hospital, and has since been released.

Police are not saying if anyone has been detained in connection to this incident, or the relationship among the three people.